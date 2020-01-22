The State of Emergency will remain in effect tomorrow (Thursday, Jan. 23). We expect to lift all restrictions by 6 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25. An announcement will be made on Friday, Jan. 24.

• Individuals who live in St. John’s but work in other municipalities are permitted to travel.

• Travel to St. John’s International Airport is permitted.

• Taxis are permitted to resume full operations.

• Oil companies to begin delivering home heating fuel.

• All medical, health and dental practitioners are now permitted to open as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

• Veterinarians are permitted to open as of 8 a.m. Thursday.

• Robin Hood Bay landfill is open for commercial haulers and other municipal customers only; the residential drop-off will not be open.

• Garbage and recycling collection in the City of St. John’s will not go ahead.

• Pharmacies and food stores are permitted to open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Private snow contractors and associated equipment maintenance shops may continue to operate.

• Gas stations may open.

• The new 24-hour parking ban outside the downtown and business district is in effect; parking is not permitted on City streets in this area.

The City anticipates – presuming we are not impacted by any further snow or ice conditions – to be able to have most roads widened early next week. Once widening is completed, we will be able to begin the process of addressing sidewalks.

Residents (including employees of opened facilities) may drive to and from these exempted locations. Please drive carefully and watch for pedestrians and snow removal and emergency equipment; many streets are still very narrow; carpool if possible.

Please, stay off city streets to the fullest extent possible; reduced congestion on streets means snow removal can happen quicker and the City will be able to transition away from a state of emergency faster.