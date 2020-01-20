The State of Emergency will remain in effect tonight and all day tomorrow (January 20 and 21) with a further announcement to follow tomorrow on its continuation.

The same exceptions announced today (Jan. 20) apply for tomorrow:

Gas stations may open

Stores selling basic foods such as supermarkets and convenience stores may open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Limited pharmacies (previously announced) may open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Private snow contractors and associated equipment maintenance shops (new) may continue to operate.

City of St. John’s snow clearing crews continue to work hard to clear streets. At this time, it is critical that the public refrain from going outside to the greatest extent possible to allow our plow operations to proceed. The City is relying on the public’s cooperation with these instructions to ensure that we can lift the State of Emergency (SOE) as soon as possible.

Parking Ban

Parking on City streets outside the Downtown and Business District area are prohibited to allow for 24-hour snow removal operations.

This ban will remain in effect until an announcement is made lifting it.

It is ordered pursuant to s. 34 of the City of St. John’s Act as part of the Declaration of State of Emergency Order. Vehicles parked on streets in contravention of this order may be towed and ticketed.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused by this ban which has been put in place to ensure safe, efficient and faster snow clearing on City streets.

To assist with parking issues, the City of St. John’s has arranged free overnight parking at two garages:

Parking will be free all evenings from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. at the City Hall Parking Garage, 10 New Gower Street except when there is an event at Mile One Centre.

Parking will be free at the 351 Water Street garage from Sunday to Thursday, 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. On Friday and Saturday nights regular parking rates will apply at 351 Water Street. The flat rate on the weekends is $10 per night from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., and $15 for the day.