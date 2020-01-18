The state of emergency remains in effect in St. John’s as the city tries to dig out from a record-breaking blizzard.

Mayor Danny Breen said the state of emergency will remain in effect for the rest of the day and doesn’t know when it will be lifted. He added the city has received permission from federal minister Seamus O’Regan and the St. John’s Port Authority to dump snow in the harbour.

Five people were evacuated from The Battery Friday night after an avalanche hit one house, Breen said.

A spokesperson for Newfoundland Power said about 17,000 customers were without power as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

The provincial government has not yet requested assistance from the federal government, but is not ruling it out. Premier Dwight Ball said Saturday that the province is looking at scenarios in which the federal government could help.

Federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair posted on Twitter that he has spoken to Ball and Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan. He said Ball has identified areas where federal resources could be of assistance, and added that Ottawa is ready to step up and provide all possible help.

About 77 centimetres of snow fell at St. John’s International Airport, eclipsing the single-day record of 68.4 centimetres in 1999. The airport authority says flights will not resume until 8 p.m. Sunday as crews work around the clock to clear all the snow. Passengers should contact their airlines for flight information and rebookings.

Mount Pearl received 93 centimetres of snow. The state of emergency also remains in effect there and in surrounding municipalities, as well.

St. John’s City Hall says the state of emergency remains in effect until further notice. All businesses are ordered to remain closed; shops closing regulations are suspended and all vehicles are prohibited from using City streets except emergency vehicles; police, fire and ambulance.

City plowing operations resumed overnight and will continue. Please do not drive until the state of emergency has been lifted.