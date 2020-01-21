The State of Emergency will remain in effect tomorrow (Wednesday, Jan. 22) with a further announcement to follow tomorrow on its continuation.

As previously announced the St. John’s International Airport will resume operations Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 5 a.m.

Taxis are permitted to resume full operations at midnight tonight.

Effective midnight tonight, the City is also permitting oil companies to begin delivering home heating fuel.

Family doctor and specialist clinics are now permitted to open as of 8 a.m., Wednesday to help alleviate pressure on hospital emergency rooms.

Robin Hood Bay landfill will open Wednesday for commercial haulers and other municipal customers only; the residential drop-off will not be open.

Garbage and recycling collection in the City of St. John’s will not go ahead.

Pharmacies and food stores are permitted to open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday, January 22.

Private snow contractors and associated equipment maintenance shops may continue to operate.

Gas stations may open.

The new 24-hour parking ban outside the downtown and business district is in effect; parking is not permitted on City streets in this area.

The City of St. John’s snow clearing crews continue to work hard to remove snow and clear streets.

The majority of roads have received one cut with a snowplow; if your street has not been widened, it is on our list but it is going to take some time.

Operations are now shifting to snow removal and blowback to widen priority one and two roads; all available equipment including those provided by other municipalities are out doing this work.

Residents (including employees of opened facilities) may drive to and from these exempted locations. Please drive carefully and watch for pedestrians and snow removal and emergency equipment; many streets are still very narrow; carpool if possible.

Please, stay off city streets to the fullest extent possible; reduced congestion on streets means snow removal can happen quicker and the City will be able to transition away from a State of Emergency faster.