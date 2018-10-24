A police standoff was underway in Botwood on Wednesday after a man, believed to be in his 40s, barricaded himself inside a home.

Police cordoned off Twomey Drive and an RCMP Emergency Response Team was dispatched. Central Health is asking that anyone with non-life-threatening needs for medical attention go to to the Grand Falls Central Health Centre until the matter has been resolved.

The RCMP ask the public to be patient obey the barricades or directions of any police officers or firefighters that are in place.