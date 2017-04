Police are still looking for a suspect after a stabbing in St. John’s overnight on Wednesday. Around 12:30am, RNC Patrol Services, along with K9 Services, the Forensic Identification Section, and the Criminal Investigation Division were called to the scene of a stabbing on Empire Avenue West. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries before police were on the scene. It is believed the suspect and the victim are known to each other. The investigation is ongoing.