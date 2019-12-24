It seems there are Christmas trees everywhere you go today. However, one St. John’s school wanted to get the students involved in the Christmas spirit by creating a tree of the student’s wishes.

And it turned out to be something nobody was expecting.

On the outside, St. Mary’s Elementary on Waterford Bridge Road in St. John’s could be any other school in the country. Inside, though, is something new… a tree of wishes.

Sherry Gulliver is a Grade 3 teacher at the school. She explained to the students the difference between “a want” and “a wish”.

She said last year Quick Change Designers, operated by a parent and the student’s grandmother, decorated the school’s lobby. This year she said they wanted to incorporate the children into what they were doing – so they made Christmas ornaments and had the students write their wish on them.

Many of the paper ornaments contain a simple message – looking for world peace – while others decided to tackle environmental issues, including pollution, single use shopping bags, fossil fuels and smoking.

There were the usual requests for a puppy, with one student wishing they could see their deceased dog one last time. Another student wrote that he wished all the guns in the world were Nerf guns so that nobody would get hurt.

Gullage said the most powerful message was from a student asking that people would treat everyone the same, regardless of race or sex.

At least one young person was a little creative, wishing for many things – from fixing all of the worlds problems.

It’s perhaps an indication that the planet – with this next generation – is in good hands.