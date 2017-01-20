St. John’s women stand in solidarity with Women’s March on Washington

As Donald Trump becomes the president of the United States, women from around the world are preparing for the day after the inauguration.

On Saturday, Jan. 21, women are hosting marches and rallies in support of the Women’s March on Washington.

There is a rally being hosted in St. John’s in support of the equal rights movement.

“His hatred of women is so apparent. He only values them [women] for their looks and if their looks are not pleasing then, he denigrates them or humiliates them,” says lawyer Lynn Moore, who is one of the organizers.

Moore is organizing the St.John’s rally with Elisabeth de Mariaffi, Caroline Clarke and the help of the St. John’s Status of Women Council and Inclusion NL.

There are more than 2,000 women from this province interested in the walk on the group’s Facebook page: Women’s March on Washington: St.John’s NL.

Hundreds of Canadians have travelled to Washington to march, but it is the hope of local organizers that their voices will be heard across the border.

“I want people to take to the streets, to use this as starting point for demanding change,” says Moore.

She says the march is meant to promote women’s rights and gender equality, and to stand in solidarity with the many woman who oppose Trump’s comments about women.

Women participating in the St. John’s march are meeting at City Hall Saturday at 11:30 a.m. Moore says if there is a storm they will precede with a social-media rally.

