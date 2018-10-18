Leah Chaulk, 46, has been sentenced to 16 months house arrest after she used company credit funds to buy an iPhone, snow blower and gas, among other expenses.

Chaulk plead guilty to defrauding her employer Backyard Contractors of $70,000. For more than a decade, Chaulk stole from her Mount Pearl employer. She was the bookkeeper but spent $70,000 on herself, staying in hotels, purchasing liquor and even an iPhone, a snowblower and years of gas for her personal car. If she committed these frauds today, according to law, she would go to jail. However, because her fraud spanned the period where house arrest was available, the judge was obliged to accept a joint submission that would see Chaulk sentenced to house arrest.

I n handing down his decision, the judge says too many small businesses have become victimized by people like Leah Chaulk who use the business as their own ATM machine. Today, Backyard Contractors owner Michael Whelan told of the emotional, physical and financial impact of having someone you trust betray him.

Whalen says he has made changes so that something like this can’t happen again. Chaulk has also been ordered to pay back the money she took.