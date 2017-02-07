St. John’s tells snowmobile riders to stay off water supply

The City of St. John’s says ATV and snowmobile riders are posing a threat to the metro area water supply.

While frozen ponds attract those who enjoy outdoor activities such as ice fishing, snowmobiling or ATV riding, the city is concerned that these people are not only putting themselves in danger by venturing onto the ice, but are putting all residents in danger.

City workers say they have seen people snowmobiling, riding ATVs and ice fishing on Windsor Lake and Bay Bulls-Big Pond. They say if a snowmobile or ATV were to go into the water supply, the gas, oil and other fluids that would spill could affect tens of thousands of people.

The city encourages residents to enjoy the trails around watershed area for walking and hiking, but remind them that many activities, including ice fishing and snowmobiling are not permitted.