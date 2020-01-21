The City of St. John’s is allowing an exception to the St. John’s International Airport to resume operations, effective 5 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.

Airport employees are permitted to travel to work prior to 5 a.m.

Effective midnight tonight (January 21), taxi companies are also permitted to resume operations.

Passengers travelling to the airport are asked to please drive carefully, carpool or take a taxi if possible to reduce traffic on the roads as crews work diligently to get City streets clear.