St. John’s stabbing sends one to hospital

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a private residence in St. John’s overnight. Around 1:45am on Tuesday, police responded to a west-end residence to investigate a report that a man had been stabbed. Upon arriving, RNC officers found that a man had been the victim of a serious assault with a knife-like weapon. The victim was brought to hospital for medical treatment. No suspects have been arrested yet, but police are continuing the investigation along with CID and Forensic Identification Services.