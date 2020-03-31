A pharmacy employee at the Topsail Road Sobey’s location in St. John’s has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

Over the weekend Sobeys corporate site began identifying stores where employees has tested positive for COVID-19.

The only location in this province to show up on the list is the Topsail Road store, where they say a pharmacy employee tested positive.

The individual has been off work since Thursday. Acting on the advice of public health officials, the worker and along with several other pharmacy employees are now self-isolating.

A complete deep cleaning and sanitization of the store has been completed.