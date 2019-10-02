OpenTable’s 50 Best Restaurants for vegetarians in Canada for 2019 has two familiar St. John’s restaurants listed: Piatto Pizzeria Midtown and EVOO in the Courtyard.

OpenTable reports that interest in plant-based diets and meat alternatives havs become more prevalent this year than previous years, with reviews featuring “plant based” increasing by 200 per cent since 2017.

“There’s no doubt that plant-based dining is a trend as we’re seeing increasing interest in vegetarian menu options from our diners,” said Caroline Potter, chief dining officer at OpenTable.

The list was generated solely from diner reviews collected between Aug. 1, 2018, and July 31, 2019.