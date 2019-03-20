Major Kirk Kendall, a reserve force member with 37 Combat Engineer Regiment in St. John’s, has been charged under the National Defense Act. The charges relate to an incidents believed to be of a sexual nature which took place at the Fort Pepperrell mess in September 2018.

Major Kendall is charged with disgraceful conduct, three counts of conduct to the prejudice of good order and discipline; and one count of drunkenness. The matter is now proceeding in accordance with the military justice system for possible summary trial or court martial.