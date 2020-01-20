The Department of Health and Community Services and Eastern Health has made an urgent request to the City of St. John’s to allow a limited number of pharmacies to open during the State of Emergency.

The following pharmacies based on the services they offer have been allowed by the City of St. John’s to open today Monday, January 20 from 1 to 7 p.m.:

​Brookfield Pharmachoice, 644 Topsail Road

Campbell Pharmachoice, 39 Campbell Avenue

City Centre Pharmacy, 3 Cashin Avenue

Kenmount Pharmasave, 300 Kenmount Road, Suite 107

Lawtons NHS, 37 Campbell Avenue

Metro Pharmacy, 35 Major’s Path

The Medicine Shoppe, 470 Topsail Road, Unit 215

NuCare Pharmacy Home Services, 320 Torbay Road, Suite 202

Shea Heights Pharmacy, 55B Linegar Avenue

Shoppers Drug Mart, 204 Freshwater Road

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 LeMarchant Road

We ask the public to stay at home unless they have an urgent need for medication or essential baby supplies. People should call ahead to ensure that the pharmacy is open and the service they require is available. Some pharmacy services may be limited depending on each businesses’ operational ability.

An update on pharmacy services for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, will be provided later today.

We recognize the challenges caused by this State of Emergency and appreciate the cooperation of residents.