The Department of Health and Community Services and Eastern Health has made an urgent request to the City of St. John’s to allow a limited number of pharmacies to open during the State of Emergency.
The following pharmacies based on the services they offer have been allowed by the City of St. John’s to open today Monday, January 20 from 1 to 7 p.m.:
- Brookfield Pharmachoice, 644 Topsail Road
- Campbell Pharmachoice, 39 Campbell Avenue
- City Centre Pharmacy, 3 Cashin Avenue
- Kenmount Pharmasave, 300 Kenmount Road, Suite 107
- Lawtons NHS, 37 Campbell Avenue
- Metro Pharmacy, 35 Major’s Path
- The Medicine Shoppe, 470 Topsail Road, Unit 215
- NuCare Pharmacy Home Services, 320 Torbay Road, Suite 202
- Shea Heights Pharmacy, 55B Linegar Avenue
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 204 Freshwater Road
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 LeMarchant Road
We ask the public to stay at home unless they have an urgent need for medication or essential baby supplies. People should call ahead to ensure that the pharmacy is open and the service they require is available. Some pharmacy services may be limited depending on each businesses’ operational ability.
An update on pharmacy services for tomorrow, Tuesday, January 21, will be provided later today.
We recognize the challenges caused by this State of Emergency and appreciate the cooperation of residents.