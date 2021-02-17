The St. John’s Regional Fire Department has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 among front-line staff. Several staff are now self-isolating.

The employee who tested positive for COVID-19 had recently reported for work at both Brookfield Fire Station and Paradise Fire Station. At the request of public health officials, all employees at both stations have been sent home to self-isolate.

Paradise Fire Station has been staffed with a new crew and is operational. Enhanced cleaning is currently underway at Brookfield Fire Station and the station is anticipated to be staffed with a new crew by approximately 5 p.m. today.

The SJRFD has protocols in place so that emergency response can be maintained throughout the region by moving existing apparatus to cover two districts while new staff are being brought in.

While the SJRFD is confident in its Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when responding to calls, the public will be notified of any direct contact, if necessary. Contact tracing by public health officials is ongoing.