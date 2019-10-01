St. John’s Pride is having trouble mustering enough candidates for its board of directors. Even after the enthusiasm of this summer’s Pride parade, the board is still struggling to fill nine seats.
-Advertisement-
[cm_ad_changer group_id="1" linked_banner="1"]
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.