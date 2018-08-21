As of this coming Monday, August 28th, credit cards will no longer be accepted at parking meters in St. John’s. The City’s parking meter supplier is moving credit card processing to a more current cellular network and off the 2G network, which the City uses. Credit card payments will be functional in the near future, as the City expands the use of the Pay By Phone app as an additional payment method at meters. Also, in 2019, new hardware is coming which will allow credit card payments in addition to coins. The coming upgrades are part of a 5-year plan announced earlier this year.

