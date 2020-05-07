Municipal parks will reopen on May 11, 2020 for walk-through only. For a full list of parks operated by the City of St. John’s, please visit the City’s parks page website.

Effective immediately, community gardens are also permitted to operate, with restrictions posted at the site.

About park operations:

COVID-19 advisory signage will be posted at entrances and throughout parks and physical barriers have been installed restricting access to certain park features, such as playgrounds.

One directional travel signs will be posted on trails that do not allow for 2m separation for two way directional walking/riding.

Gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited in municipal parks.

Garbage receptacles will be installed and serviced in parks.

The walking of dogs is permitted subject to the provisions of the Animal Control Regulation, By-Law #1514, specifically, dogs must be on leash and feces collected.

Outdoor washrooms will be open and serviced twice per day; before noon and mid – afternoon; the hours of operation for washrooms will be posted at each facility.

What is NOT open or operational: