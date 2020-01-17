St. John’s, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Torbay declared states of emergency Friday as a blizzard pummelled eastern Newfoundland.

All businesses were ordered to close and all vehicles except emergency vehicles are prohibited from using the streets. Snow plowing operations are continuing.

Residents are asked to return home and not drive until the state of emergency is lifted

The department of Transportation and Works confirmed Friday that snow plows are clearing a path and escorting an ambulance from Clarenville to St. John’s.