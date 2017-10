Derrick Lawlor, 56, was sentenced Friday to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years. Lawlor was found guilty this week of first-degree murder for the death of Mark McCreadie, who was strangled with a scarf in 2014 and left in a wooded section of Kitchener’s Victoria Park. Lawlor, who is from St. John’s, was a previous manslaughter conviction from 1985 for a death near Carbonear.

