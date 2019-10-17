A 32-year-old St. John’s man who engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old girl has been sentenced to 90 days in prison to be served on weekends. It is the minimal sentence that can be imposed for this crime.

Adam Oldford has been placed on the sex offenders registry after pleading guilty to sexually touching a young person. In August of 2017 the two met at a skate park and began a short consensual relationship. However, the 14-year-old said she told Oldford she didn’t want to have sex until she was 16. There is no evidence that Oldford heard this, and he admits that he should have ensured she was over the age of 16. After being hounded on social media since the incident, he plead guilty to the offense. Oldford told the court this morning that he is sorry and that it won’t happen again.