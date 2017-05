A 21-year old man hit an RNC Officer with his car yesterday and is now facing serious charges. Friday afternoon around 2:40, police responded to a report of suspicious activity. Once on the scene, one man tried to flee and hit an officer with his vehicle in the process. He was arrested and charged with Assault with a Weapon, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While Prohibited, and Breach of Court Order. The vehicle was seized and the accused was held for court.