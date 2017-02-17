St. John’s man charged with attempted murder after alleged stabbing

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man and charged him with attempted murder.

The RNC was called to a domestic disturbance on Weymouth Street in St. John’s around 3:30 a.m. on Friday. The found a 24-year-old man suffering injuries consistent with a stabbing. The man was taken to hospital where he remains in serious condition.

A 22-year-old man was arrested and the scene and charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and break and entry.

Police say it was not a random act of violence and the investigation is ongoing.