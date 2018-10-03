Jordan Caines, 24, was arrested at a St. John’s residence earlier this week and has been charged with one count of trafficking cocaine and one count of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

On Oct. 1, RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime unit executed a search warrant at a residence on Great Eastern Avenue in St. John’s. The investigation and search resulted in the seizure of three kilograms of cocaine and other drug related paraphernalia.

He is scheduled to attend court on November 8, 2018.