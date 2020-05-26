The City of St. John’s is lifting the “walkthrough only” restriction in municipal parks, but all government restrictions associated with Alert Level 4 are still in effect:

Activities that require contact, including team sports, are still not permitted.

All recreational facilities within the park must remain closed, including swimming pools, picnic areas, playgrounds and skate parks.

The duck pond at Bowring Park remains closed to public access.

As long as physical distancing is maintained, residents can now use passive open spaces within parks for activities that are not prohibited.

City-owned tennis courts are being serviced and will be available for play by May 29, 2020. The Loop in Bannerman Park is now open with a maximum capacity of 15 patrons; this is required to eliminate overcrowding and maximize physical distancing.

Outdoor activities, including walking, hiking and riding are encouraged as long as physical distancing can be maintained and you are not required to self-isolate for any reason.

Residents are asked to please stay within their “bubble” and to practice physical distancing.