The City of St. John’s has lifted some restrictions, although the general state of emergency remains in effect.

Gas stations may now open for emergency fuel needs, pharmacies for emergency medication refill, and private snow operators may begin work.

City snow clearing crews continue to work around the clock to clear streets for regular traffic. While progress is being made after the significant snow fall experienced on Friday and Saturday, at this point City Hall does not feel that the roads are cleared adequately for general city movement and traffic.

Private snow contractors will be permitted to conduct snow clearing operations effective immediately.

Gas stations are permitted to open effective immediately for the purposes of fuel for snow clearing.

Pharmacies are permitted to open from noon until 7 p.m. for emergency medication needs.

More snow is expected on Sunday evening into Monday. The state of emergency is still in effect. The city asks residents to stay in and off city streets.