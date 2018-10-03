It wasn’t the finish Kirsten Morry was hoping for.

However, not many people get the opportunity to appear on the long-time television show, Jeopardy!

This St. John’s lawyer finished in third place on the popular American game show and won $1,000 US.

Morry lost to returning champion Doug Dodson.

The 27-year-old is an associate lawyer to the Commission of Inquiry Respecting the Muskrat Falls Project. She was called to the bar in 2017.

So how did she land on the hit show? Well, she filled out an online questionnaire – online and was one of 3,000 people interviewed. However, only 300 of them are chosen to appear on the show. In late July, Morry got a phone call telling her to come to Los Angeles and be a contestant.