St. John’s International Airport is warning of potential flight disruptions because it’s unable to maintain regulated staffing levels at its fire hall.

The airport authority released a statement Monday saying there is a potential for disruption to airline services related to its ability to provide federally regulated Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting (ARFF) services. An Airport’s ARFF level is related to its Fire Hall staffing.

At the moment, SJIAA is unable to staff its Fire Hall at regulatory required staffing levels to maintain normal Airport operations due to current Fire Hall staffing absences. The airport authority says it continues to operate safely according to its regulatory requirements.

Passengers are asked to confirm upcoming travel plans directly with their respective airline as the airport authority works through the issue.

“We recognize and apologize for any issues created by this situation,” the airport authority said in a statement.