St. John’s International Airport resumed normal commercial operations at 8 a.m. Wednesday, but warns it is not a permanent situation.

The airport authority had to halt normal commercial operations at 8 p.m. Tuesday because it didn’t have enough staff at its fire hall. The airport was only able to accept cargo, medevac flights and aircraft with fewer than 20 seats.

The airport authority is locked into an ongoing dispute with its firefighters, many of whom are on medical leave because of what they call a toxic workplace. The union representing the firefighters says a federal mediator is being brought in.