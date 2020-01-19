St. John’s International Airport has delayed re-opening to commercial air traffic for another day.

The latest update from the airport authority says commercial flight operations won’t be able to resume until at least 8 p.m. Monday. The airport is able to handle military and medevac flights.

Crews have been working around the clock to clear 76 centimetres of snow from the airfield and infrastructure. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for flight updates and rebookings.