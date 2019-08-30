Krysta Grimes, a substitute teacher in the St. John’s area, has been charged with sexual exploitation.

Back in January NTV News learned the English School District were investigating an allegation against a substitute teacher at a St. John’s-area high school.

The Newfoundland English School District released this statement today:

“The District is aware of the charge. Once we became aware of the allegation, the individual was removed from teaching duties. The District does not comment on matters before the courts. Any allegation of improper employee conduct is treated very seriously and, where appropriate, referred to law enforcement.”

The alleged incident happened between March 1, 2018 and June 30, 2018.

A charge of sexual exploitation carries a maximum potential jail sentence of 14 years.

NTV is following the story and will have the latest details tonight on First Edition and the NTV Evening Newshour.