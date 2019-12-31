Firefighters were called to a home on Topsail Road shortly before 2:00 a.m. New Year’s Eve. When they arrived on the scene fire was already venting through the roof. It didn’t take long before the roof caved in. Several people, along with their pets, managed to escape the burning home. The home is within sight of the Brookfeild Fire Station, making for a quick response by firefighters. Once the roof caved in, and everyone was out, firefighters were forced to resort to an exterior attack, using monitor lines to control the blaze. Given the intense heat being generated there were fears that the fire could spread to a nearby building. Topsail Road in the area of Brookfeild Road remain closed as firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

