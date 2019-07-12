The St. John’s Farmers’ Market (SJFM) is expanding its summer hours and celebrating its 1 year anniversary at their new location.

Beginning this week and continuing through to the end of August the market will open every Saturday from 9-4 and every Sunday from 11-4. The new “First Fridays” at the Market will also continue all Summer, with an evening market on the first Friday of every month from 5 PM to 9 PM.

Along with the extended hours, the SJFM will use the green space at the neighbouring CRA building, market-goers will see activities like yoga and tai chi happening on the lawn, music inside the hall, buskers outside, workshops in the community room, and much more.