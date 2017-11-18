The St. John’s Edge won their first ever basketball game against the Island Storm in Charlottetown on Saturday night.

It was Patrick’s Cove native Carl English who played the hero in the franchise’s first regular season game in the National Basketball League. The Edge were trailing by two points in the fourth quarter when English made a three-point shot with four seconds left in the game.

The final score was 97-96.

The Edge travel to Halifax for their second game on Sunday. Their home opener at Mile One Centre is scheduled for Dec. 1.