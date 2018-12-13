On Wednesday night the St. John’s Edge announced that the club has signed Louisiana native and eight-year NBA Veteran, Glen “Big Baby” Davis for the 2018-19 season.

During his career in the NBA, Davis averaged 8.00 points and 4.35 rebounds over 514 games played.

NEW | Former NBA player, Glen Davis is in the country and will suit up for the @stjohnsedge this weekend (as long as he passes his physical) @NTVNewsNL — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) December 13, 2018

Edge fans can look forward to Davis suiting up this weekend at Mile One Centre on Dec. 14 and 16 as they welcome the Island Storm to town.