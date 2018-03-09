The St. John’s Edge clinched a playoff position late last month with more than 10 regular season games left on the schedule. As those games begin to wrap up the team has released its playoff format and, potentially, who they may see.

Playoffs for the National Basketball League of Canada (NBL) will kick off with a divisional semifinal, a best of five series. The Edge sit second in the Central Division and if they remain there they’ll play the third-place team, starting at Mile One Centre. The higher ranked of the two teams will host the first two games, travel for the next two with the fifth and deciding game, if needed, at home.

Following the divisional semifinal will be a best-of-seven divisional final. The divisions will cross over for the championship final which will also be a best-of-seven series.

Playoff tickets for the Edge go on sale Saturday, March 10th.