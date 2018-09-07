The St. John’s Edge are still a couple of months away from hitting the hardwood for their home opener. But on Friday, the team helped St. John Bosco school with its courts. NTV’s Kelly-Anne Roberts reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.