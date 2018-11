The St. John’s Edge are back in their home court tonight for the opening game of the 2018/19 NBL season.

Gates open at 5:30pm tonight for a performance by The Navigators just before tip-off at 7pm.

The team will be sporting a new look – a brand-new Nike jersey design for while they’re at home and on the road.

The Edge will keep the action going on Sunday, November 25th at 3:30pm with a special Family-Themed game day.