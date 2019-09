The candidates are off to the races after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau officially called the federal election on Wednesday. The Liberals are hoping to defend all seven seats in Newfoundland and Labrador. One that will be closely watched is St. John’s East, which features a rematch between Liberal incumbent Nick Whalen and former NDP MP Jack Harris. But Pouch Cove mayor Joedy Wall is hoping to break up that reunion for the Conservatives. NTV’s Michael Connors reports.

-Advertisement-