There were no injuries this morning, but one driver has been ticketed as a result of a multi-vehicle accident involving a school bus.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 o’clock this morning on Allandale Road at the rear entrance to the Confederation Building. There were about 35 school-age children on their way to Rennie’s River Elementary School. A second bus later had to be dispatched to take the children to school. The accident caused traffic delays for morning commuters in the area. One of the three drivers involved was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for making an unsafe lane change. Witnesses says the driver appeared to have been attempting to pass a stopped Metrobus when the collision occurred.