St. John’s City Council approved the downtown winter parking ban during Monday evening’s council meeting, however there are a few changes this year.

The early-morning winter parking ban will be in effect on sections of Water Street and Duckworth Street from Jan. 2 – March 31, 2019.

The modified parking ban hours are from 4 am to 6 am, to accommodate individuals who work either late nights or early mornings.

The council is still deciding on when to ticket/tow these vehicles, and have been receiving input from downtown residents and business owners. They say they would like to see tickets distributed only when the streets must be plowed.

Council has moved for the changes to be in place EXCEPT the ticketing and towing, that motion has to come back because the cities bylaw would have to be changed to allow for both ticketing and towing. Expecting it to come back next week — Kelly-Anne Roberts (@KellyAnneNTV) November 5, 2018

Last year the ban was in affect from 3:30 am to 6:30 am and cars were ticketed/towed regardless if the streets required snow clearing.