Annual 2018 Downtown St. John’s Christmas Parade Sunday, November 25, 2018, at noon.

Tens of Thousands of Spectators

Attracting more than just tens of thousands of spectators, the parade also involves approximately 100 entries and 5,000 participants, as well as the work of more than 4,500 volunteers each year. Together, this ensures that the parade is one of the busiest days of the year for many businesses downtown, and it also increases the awareness of all downtown businesses and raises the profile of the whole area.

Downtown Christmas Parade Food Drive

Not only is the Downtown Christmas Parade the largest annual event in the province, but it is also now the largest food drive. In the spirit of giving, bring along a non-perishable food items or loonies and twoonies to the Parade in aid of the Community Food Sharing Association. Newfoundland Power employees will be walking along the Parade route to collect food items and donations. Please note, due to the extreme generosity of parade spectators and the overwhelming support for the CFSA food drive during the parade, the staff and volunteers from NL Power will begin collecting the food along the parade route at 11:45 am.

Letters to Santa

Kids, don’t forget to bring along to letters to Santa! Canada Post employees will be collecting them along the route and sending them to the North Pole! Address your letter to Santa Claus, North Pole, H0H 0H0.

Time/Route

The Downtown Christmas Parade begins at 12:00 pm, and with over 60,000 spectators in attendance make sure to get down early to get your favourite spot along the Parade route. Santa and his cast of colourful characters, zany clowns, beautiful floats, marching bands, cheerleaders, performing groups, and much more will depart the Fort William Building on Factory Lane and travel along Plymouth Road to Duckworth Street. The Parade then travels through historic Downtown by moving west along Duckworth Street to Prescott Street, down Prescott to Water Street, and west along Water Street,ending at Springdale Street!

PARKING

Parking restrictions and street closures will be in effect beginning at 8:00 am on parade day. No parking along the parade route on Sunday after 8:00 am, and cars will be towed starting at 10:00 am, and possibly sooner. If your car is towed, call the City of St. John’s Access Centre at 311 to find your vehicle.

Street Closures

For a list of street closures, please visit http://www.stjohns.ca/public-advisory/road-closuresparking-restrictions-downtown-christmas-parade or call the City’s Access Centre at 311.

Santa Shuttle

The Santa Shuttle is a free Park and Ride service that can bring you to and from the Downtown Christmas Parade. It begins at 10:00 am on a load-and-go basis from the Confederation Building parking lot and also from the parking lot of NL Housing off Columbus Drive. Buses departing from the Confederation Building will drop passengers to Bannerman Park. Buses departing NL Housing will drop passengers to Mile One Stadium. Accessible buses will be available at both locations. After the Parade has passed, you may return to the area where you were dropped off to get back on the bus. Please remember this will be on a load and go basis. The Santa Shuttle is brought to you by Downtown St. John’s, the City of St. John’s and Metrobus.

GOBUS ACCESSIBLE TRANSIT

GoBus users please call: (709) 368-8887, TTY: (709) 368-1620, email: gobus@mvtcanada.com or text: (709) 765-5847 to reserve your ride.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Accessible Parking Permit holders may park on George Street, between Queen Street and Adelaide Street, on the left side.

ACCESSIBLE VIEWING AREA

A designated accessible viewing area will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at 354 Water Street in front of Canada Post. For more information on the accessible viewing area, please call: (709) 576-4450 or email: inclusion@stjohns.ca.

Television Broadcast of the Parade

The Parade will be filmed by NTV and broadcast at a later date.