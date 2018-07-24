A St. John’s city councillor is calling on the province to change the name of the government holiday, Discovery Day.

At last night’s city council meeting, Councillor Maggie Burton called on the day to be renamed St. John’s Day until the province comes up with something more specific as the current name is offensive to indigenous people.

Discovery Day commemorates the day John Cabot landed on the island, but Burton says Cabot shouldn’t be credited with discovering the island when indigenous people were already living here upon his arrival.

Discovery Day, she says, suggests Cabot was the first person on the island. The motion will be voted on at the next council meeting.