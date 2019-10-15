The City of St. John’s council carried a motion last month to lift the moratorium on massage parlours and is now waiting on the province to release the cities new development regulations, before lifting the moratorium.

When the city does lift the moratorium massage parlours may have a different name – “Body Rub Parlours” – a term being used in Toronto, Vancouver and other municipalities in Canada.

Staffs are preparing the new definition of massage parlours, setting out separation standards from schools, daycares, and made it a permitted use in a variety of commercial zones.

The name change would happen immediately, due to concerns expressed by registered massage therapists.

Under the existing Development Regulations “Massage Parlours” or “Body Rub Parlours” are considered under the defined use of “Service Shop” and are permitted in many of the city’s commercial zones, along with two residential zones.

The recommendation to change the name is expected to be brought forward at council this evening. “It is recommended that the amendment be advertised for public review and comment and that a public meeting be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 in the Foran/Greene Room, City Hall. Following the public meeting the amendment would be referred to a regular meeting of Council for consideration, along with the removal of the moratorium relating to new development applications for body rub parlours.