The state of emergency will remain in effect in St. John’s on Monday with certain exceptions, City Hall announced Sunday afternoon.

Snow clearing contractors are permitted to conduct snow clearing operations.

Gas stations are permitted to open for emergency fuel needed for snow clearing.

But pharmacies will NOT be permitted to open again. The city reversed an earlier decision on pharmacies because of the extra snow falling Sunday night.

The city says snow clearing crews continue to work hard to clear streets.

“At this time, it is critical that the public refrain from going outside to the greatest extent possible to allow our plow operations to proceed,” the city said in a news release. “The City is relying on the public’s cooperation with these instructions to ensure that we can lift the State of Emergency (SOE) as soon as possible.”

Garbage and recycling collection will not proceed on Monday; please visit curbitstjohns.ca to sign up for reminders. As per the SOE, all city facilities and offices remain closed on Monday.

The city will provide daily updates as this situation is evolving. We appreciate the support and patience of the public at this challenging time.

Military Support

As announced by the provincial government, the Canadian Armed Forces are offering assistance to residents of the City of St. John’s who are unable to shovel a clear access to the home following the recent storm. This support is limited to vulnerable populations who require physical assistance with snow shoveling for home access only.

If you are unable to clear snow from your door and would like to request assistance from the military, please call the Access St. John’s at 311 or 709-754-CITY (2489). If you are unable to get through, you can email your name and contact information to service@stjohns.ca and an operator will call you back. Operators will ask you some questions and triage support with the most vulnerable and in need getting support first. Due to the volume of requests expected, it may take several days before all requests are completed.

If you require fire, police or ambulance, please call 911. Eastern Health also encourages the public to use the NL Health Line at 811 or 1-888-709-3555 to speak to a registered nurse or the mental health crisis line at 737-4668 or 1-888-737-4668. Community Support Program clients with questions or concerns about their care can call 709-777-6300 and the on-call social worker will follow up. Dialysis patients can call 709-777-3571 for missed appointments and other health-related concerns, including emergency transportation to the hospital.

The City of St. John’s thanks the branches of our armed forces for their assistance in this matter and asks residents to please only call if the need is urgent. Residents are also asked to please check on neighbours and help with snow clearing if able.

The City of Mount Pearl will start temporarily lifting its state of emergency on Monday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Conception Bay South is allowing pharmacies to open. A warming centre is also opened at the Salvation Army Church at 331 Conception Bay Highway at 1 p.m.

Torbay is opening a warming centre at Torbay Common, 8 Kinsmen Place, at 4 p.m. Sunday. Travel restrictions will be lifted until 9 p.m. to facilitate travel to warming centre. All restrictions will go back into place at that time to facilitate snow-clearing.

Paradise will also temporarily lift the state of emergency starting Monday from the 6 a.m. to midnight daily.