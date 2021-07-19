The City of St. John’s is urging residents to make sure they’re registered to vote in the Sept. 28 municipal election.

The city says it will use the permanent list of voters which is established and maintained by Elections NL for the upcoming election. To receive a vote by mail kit, you must be registered on the voters list.

The city issued a statement Monday saying if you are a Canadian citizen, over the age of 18 and a resident of St. John’s as of Aug. 29, 2021, you should check the voters list to ensure you are registered to vote and verify your mailing address to ensure you receive a vote by mail kit.

Visit the ‘Municipal Election’ page on the City’s website.

Go to ‘Voter Registration’ to look up your name and address to ensure the information is accurate. If you are not on the list or the information is not accurate, follow the instructions to request a change.

You can call Access St. John’s at 311 or 754‐CITY (2489) or drop into the Access Centre, first floor City Hall, 10 New Gower Street, to register.

If you require accommodations regarding Accessibility, contact the Election Coordinator via email election@stjohns.ca or call 311 to submit a request.

Residents should not assume they are on the voters list. Residents may not be included on the list if they have recently:

moved within the City

moved to the City

turned 18

changed their name

For details and updates regarding the 2021 municipal election, visit the City’s website.