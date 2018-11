Property assessments have been released for homeowners in St. John’s. It’s a critical step in finding out how much municipal tax rates will be. Residential property values are down four per cent on average, but commercial values are up by two per cent. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.

Assessments can be viewed online at http://stjohns.ca/living-st-johns/city-services/assessment-and-taxation/property-assessment-search-application.