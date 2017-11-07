Some people who live in non-profit housing in St. John’s have been notified their rent is going up. But Councillor Hope Jamieson wants to see a longer transition period. NTV’s Heather Gillis reports.
-Advertisement-
NTV is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, the easternmost tip of North America. NTV is independently owned and operated and is broadcast in HD.
NTV's mission is to inform, enlighten, and entertain our audience, while strengthening the social and economic fabric of Newfoundland and Labrador.